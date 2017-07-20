  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Will he go free? ABC News Special Report on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing
Murdered 11-year-old's Jamaican sister denied visa to attend funeral, deported dad could be too

Josh Einiger spoke to AbbieGail's father and sister exclusively.

KEANSBURG, New Jersey --
It's been almost a week since the death of AbbieGail Smith. The 11-year-old girl was murdered in Keansburg, New Jersey, and now her family struggles with both her death and her funeral.

The U.S. government has denied one family member entry into the country from Jamaica for the funeral, and her father is still unsure if he will be allowed to attend.

"I just want to see my daughter for the last time please," said Kenroy Smith, AbbieGail's father.

Fifteen hundred miles away in Jamaica, FaceTime may be the closest Kenroy will get to the funeral of his youngest daughter.

"I want to see her before, before, please I'm asking, I want to see her before they put her underneath," Kenroy said.

AbbieGail was just 11. She moved to New Jersey as a toddler with her mother.

"You killed my daughter! I hope you rot in jail," her mother said in court last week.

The distraught mother erupted in court as prosecutors charged their upstairs neighbor with stabbing the fifth grader in the neck and dumping her body behind the building where they live.

"I need an answer. Why? Why did he have to take her away from us? Why? What did she do to him? Why?" Kenroy said.

"What is it that I have to do, who is there to talk for us so that we can be able to be present to show our last respect and gratitude to AbbieGail," the victim's sister said.

On Wednesday, Abbie's big sister Kenish was summarily denied a visa to enter the country to attend the funeral.

Their dad, who was deported from the United States in 2001 after a drug arrest, worries his fate will be the same.

Back in the U.S., the rest of shattered family has been calling every lawmaker they can find for help.

"I want her to rest in peace knowing her dad was there," Kenroy said.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
