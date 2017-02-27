NEWS

Naperville high school investigating video of students using racial slurs

(WLS)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Naperville North High School administrators are investigating after a video appeared on Twitter featuring students using racial slurs on Sunday.

Naperville School District spokesperson Michelle Fregoso said school administrators have met with the students involved and their parents. She said the district, as a matter of policy, does not discuss student discipline.

"NNHS is a comprehensive and inclusive high school that continually strives to educate our students on the cultures and diversity that make us, as a school community, so dynamic. This incident is wholly not a representation of North's inclusive student and staff community," Fregoso said in a statement.

She said administrators did view the video and it has been taken down. Details about what the video contained were not immediately clear.
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolcontroversial videoracismtwitterNaperville
