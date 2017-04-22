Obama speech at University of Chicago to be streamed live online

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama's speech on Monday in Chicago will be streamed live online.
Obama will be at the University of Chicago to talk to young leaders about civic engagement and community organizing. Audience tickets for the event are by invitation only.
The speech starts at 11 a.m. and will be streamed via Livestream webcast. Click here for the link.
According to his press office, the event is part of Obama's goal to encourage the next generation of leaders by strengthening communities around the country.