An off-duty Cook County correctional officer was shot in the leg Saturday evening on Chicago's South Side, police said.The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, a Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.Two people were being sought in connection with the shooting, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Aberdeen.Chicago police were investigating.