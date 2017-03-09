NEWS

Police: Comments made by middle school student investigated, no threat to school

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they investigated comments made by a Big Hollow Middle School student and determined there is no threat to the school or his classmates.

Police said they were contacted Wednesday evening about statements made by a 13-year-old boy that was overheard by another student, who then told a parent.

Upon contacting the boy in question, police said they learned the boy had made comments during the school day that he wanted to cause harm to a group of classmates and teachers. Police said they interviewed the boy and determined there was no immediate threat to school students and staff.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. As a precaution, the Lake County Sheriff's Office provided additional patrols at the school.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office is still determining if charges will be filed.
