Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago

Chicago police are looking for a man who they say grabbed a girl in a park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood, and would have kidnapped her if she hadn't fought him off.Police said on Sunday, April 9, a group of juveniles were playing in the park in the 8900-block of South Muskegon Avenue when they were approached by a man. The man grabbed one of the children, a girl, and attempted to run out of the park with her but she was able to break free and run to safety, police said.The suspect is described as an African American male between the ages of 20 and 30, 5 ft. 5 in. to 5 ft. 8 in. tall, 150 to 160 lbs. with brown eyes, dark hair in a short black twist hairstyle, and a light complexion. Police said he was wearing a red baseball-type cap, gray sweater and gray pants.Police said the day after the incident, the victim saw the suspect in a convenience store and notified authorities. They were able to get an image of the suspect from the store's surveillance camera.If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.