Police investigating car thefts at Naperville car dealerships

Two car dealerships in Naperville have been targeted by thieves and the most recent theft happened Friday morning."It was an opportunity. They got in and drove away," Commander Louis Cammiso, Naperville Police Department, said.Naperville police are back at Jaguar of Naperville again after a thief ripped off another vehicle from the west suburban car dealership.The theft of the 2017 Jaguar SUV came just a day after bold car thieves broke into the service area of the same car lot Wednesday night and got away with several cars."There was a total of four vehicles removed from that dealership, again, many of them customer cars. Two of those vehicles were located and recovered," Cammiso said.A stolen Land Rover was found abandoned on Naperville's south side. A 2016 white Jaguar that had been ripped off was located on Chicago's west side.The stolen cars are among the seven reported stolen to police from two car dealerships on Ogden Avenue in just over a 24-hour period.Investigators said earlier on Wednesday, thieves targeted the Infinity of Naperville which is just down the street in the western suburb.Police said the thieves simply walked onto the lot of a car dealership, hopped into a 2016 QX60 and a 2014 QX60 SUVs being detailed by workers, and then sped away in a the luxury vehicles."The subject's pulled into a lot in a separate car, two subjects got out and got into two separate Infinity SUVs and drove off the lot," Cammiso said.Police are looking into whether the crimes are connected in any way."It's very convenient to leave keys in the car and running and it's probably part of their business but at least for the time being, we're asking them to be careful with that," he said.Investigators only have a vague description of the thieves but are hoping surveillance video from the dealerships will lead to arrests.