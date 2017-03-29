Police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with a toddler and a 60-year-old woman inside in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.Surveillance video released by the Chicago Police Department shows the driver and a child going into a business near W. 47th Street and S. Paulina Street around 4 p.m. on March 23. Police said the driver left the vehicle running with the woman and 1-year-old girl inside.Video then shows a man getting in the driver's seat and speeds off.After a brief struggle, the car stops and the woman and child were able to escape near 46th Street and Hermitage. Police said the man fled the scene in the vehicle, heading east on 46th Street.No one was hurt, police said.Police say the car is a black 2007 Jeep with Illinois license plates Z650654. It is missing a rear bumper and one tail light is out.