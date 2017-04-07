Police officer who killed 17-year-old testifies in wrongful death trial

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago police officer took the witness stand on Friday to recount the moment he shot and killed a Chicago teenager.
Officer Robert Gonzalez killed 17-year old Christian Green in 2013. He claimed the teen pointed a gun at him. The teenager's family has filed a lawsuit.
Green's family arrived for the fourth day in a trial in which the family said he was unlawfully killed by a Chicago police officer.
Gonzalez was questioned most of the day by the Green family attorney, Victor Henderson.
In review of placement of people and things on July 4, 2013.
"When he was in the lot pointing a gun at me. He was to the East," Gonzalez said. "I was focused on Mr. Green with a gun in his hand pointed at me."
Surveillance video showed some of the incident but not the shooting, including Green trying to throw a gun in a trash can then returning to pick it up.
The Cook County Medical examiner previously testified that the 17-year-old was shot in the back.
Attorney Henderson asked Officer Gonzalez why 10 of the shots Gonzalez fired at Green missed.
"It was a high stress time. I had a gun pointed at me...It was a very tense situation. I don't know why," Gonzalez said.
As Green is allegedly running through a lot with a gun and Gonzalez was following in a car, Henderson asked him where the gun was.
"I believe it was in his hand," Gonzalez said.
Later Gonzalez testified he may have said some things incorrectly to the IPRA investigators.
Gonzalez told the jury he was focused only on the gun and the not the position of Green's body during when he fired shots.
There was an unusual situation that was brought to the court's attention. On Thursday, Gonzalez was escorted out of a private entrance. The Cook County Sheriff's Department said that was not done properly, now that situation is being investigated.
The spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Department said that no one should receive special treatment.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson testified on Thursday in the wrongful death trial.
Johnson was the acting street deputy at the time and signed off on official police reports after Green was killed.
On Thursday, the superintendent testified that he spoke with each officer involved.
"Mr. Green turned running, pointing a handgun in their direction. Turned away, but turned at them," he said. "At that point, Officer Gonzalez had fear of his life and discharged his weapon"
"If a person has a gun in his hand, he can use it to shoot you and kill you. At that point you have a right to defend yourself," Johnson said.
The Superintendent tilted his head to the jury and pointed to the back of his head and said, "I have a constant reminder that someone can fire at you when they are running."
Earlier on Thursday, Officer George Hernandez testified that Green pointed a gun at him and his partner Gonzalez.
During a quiet moment in court, Green's mother became emotional. The judge asked that she leave the courtroom.
An autopsy revealed the teen was shot in the back.