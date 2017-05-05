Police search for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana

The La Porte County Sheriff's Department is at the Westville Correctional Center after an inmate escaped, authorities said.A sheriff's patrol supervisor is at the prison, and other deputies are responding to the area. Administrators at the Westville Correctional Center confirmed there was an escape from the facility.No further details about the escapee or the circumstances of the escape have been released.The sheriff's department has notified the public of the escape out of an abundance of caution so that citizens who live in the general area can protect themselves.