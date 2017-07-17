NEWS

Police to release new evidence in killing of 2 Delphi, Ind. girls

(Courtesy WRTV-TV)

DELPHI, Ind. --
State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.

Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing "very important" information that "will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for" in the unsolved double-murder case.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods.

This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind.



Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."

That evidence came from German's cellphone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsteen killedmissing girlu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Land owner where Indiana girls' bodies were found jailed for traffic violations
Month after girls found dead, double murder haunts Indiana town
Grandfather of slain Indiana teen pleads for help: 'Somebody knows something'
Reward increased to $200K in Ind. girls' murders
Reward increased to $50K in Ind. girls' murders
Audio of suspect released in Ind. girls' murders
Indiana home searched in investigation of girls' deaths
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Secret Service dismisses Trump lawyer's claim about Russia meeting
Missing West Virginia woman, 71, last seen at Union Station
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 35, dies in jail cell in NW Indiana
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash
1 killed, 3 injured in Tri-State crash in Alsip
Missing West Virginia woman, 71, last seen at Union Station
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Show More
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Chicago man, 18, fatally shot in University Park
Ashley Madison's parent company makes $11 million hacking settlement
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos