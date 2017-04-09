Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash

A driver has been cited after a violent crash in the Old Town neighborhood sent one person to the hospital early Sunday, Chicago police said.It started after one driver refused to stop for police and sped off into traffic, police said. One man suffered minor injuries and another was ticketed by police for hitting two cars and taking off around 1 a.m. in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.Police officers noticed the driver in a light-colored Lincoln Navigator driving the wrong way down a one-way street when they tried to get the driver to stop, the driver took off, police said.He slammed into a Hyundai Tucson, then hit a parked Toyota. The driver of the Lincoln then rolled over, hit the curb and the SUV ended up on its side, police said.The driver, a 28-year-old man, tried to run from police. They eventually caught up with him after a short foot chase, police said. He was cited with driving down a one-way street, fleeing from police, and leaving the scene of an accident.The 31-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok.