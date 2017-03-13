U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was briefly handcuffed on Monday during a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago.Gutierrez said during the sit-in that he and other activists would not leave until demands were met.Among other things, the Illinois Democrat is asking immigration officials not to conduct raids and reverse a years-old deportation decision on a Mexican immigrant in the country without legal permission. Francisca Lino is married to a U.S. citizen and four of her six children are U.S. citizens.Gutierrez said he was warned three times to leave the building before he was placed in handcuffs by police. There were no charges filed against him or the other activists."We accomplished our goal today, we stood up to the Department of Homeland Security and to Donald Trump's hatred and bigotry...and we stood up and said 'your policies are morally bankrupted,'" said Gutierrez.A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn't return a request for comment.Gutierrez said he scheduled Monday's sit-in because he was blocked last month from meeting with ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan.