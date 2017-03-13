  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

Rep. Gutierrez handcuffed by police for refusing to leave ICE office during sit-in

EMBED </>More News Videos

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was briefly handcuffed on Monday during a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was briefly handcuffed on Monday during a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago.

Gutierrez said during the sit-in that he and other activists would not leave until demands were met.

Among other things, the Illinois Democrat is asking immigration officials not to conduct raids and reverse a years-old deportation decision on a Mexican immigrant in the country without legal permission. Francisca Lino is married to a U.S. citizen and four of her six children are U.S. citizens.

Gutierrez said he was warned three times to leave the building before he was placed in handcuffs by police. There were no charges filed against him or the other activists.

"We accomplished our goal today, we stood up to the Department of Homeland Security and to Donald Trump's hatred and bigotry...and we stood up and said 'your policies are morally bankrupted,'" said Gutierrez.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman didn't return a request for comment.

Gutierrez said he scheduled Monday's sit-in because he was blocked last month from meeting with ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say
Girl writes notes to thief who ransacked home
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
More News
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area with more coming Monday night
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fake animal control officers stealing dogs, police say
Wife of Congressman Bobby Rush dies
5 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Dear DOJ: Chicago U.S. attorney leaves letter on way out door
Owner: Servers ready to 'build a wall around the restaurant,' some Hispanics never tip
Suspect dies in chase that began over expired inspection sticker
Police: Man claims grandma's shooting death was accidental
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say
Kellyanne Conway doesn't have 'any evidence' of surveillance claims
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham
More Video