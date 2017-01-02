A New Year's reveler who had one too many got himself in trouble over the holiday.He was caught on dashboard camera footage charging at a police cruiser around midnight. The unidentified man threw himself on the car, breaking the windshield.Police say two officers were injured while arresting him, but will be okay.The suspect is now waiting to hear his charges in the Winnebago County Jail.Police say he is a 25-year-old man from Kimberly, Wisconsin, who was drinking at the time.