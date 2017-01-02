  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Supt. Johnson provides update on police-involved shooting...Coming up
BIZARRE

New Year's reveler dives onto police cruiser, shatters windshield
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dashboard camera footage shows a Wisconsin man diving onto (and breaking) the windshield of a police cruiser. (KTRK)

MENASHA, Wis. --
A New Year's reveler who had one too many got himself in trouble over the holiday.

He was caught on dashboard camera footage charging at a police cruiser around midnight. The unidentified man threw himself on the car, breaking the windshield.

Police say two officers were injured while arresting him, but will be okay.

The suspect is now waiting to hear his charges in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say he is a 25-year-old man from Kimberly, Wisconsin, who was drinking at the time.
Related Topics:
newsbizarredashcam videou.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BIZARRE
Top Stories of 2016 on ABC7Chicago.com
Belk Bowl player from Arkansas football team suspended for shoplifting at Belk
College student's future in danger after she's mistakenly declared dead
Donald Trump rooster statue takes China by storm
More bizarre
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
More News
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 15, killed in wrong-way Loop crash
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
Person fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
CPD: 5 killed, 41 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Show More
Cook County Forest Preserve 2017 picnic permits to go on sale
Winter Classic starts on time but weather could play factor
Blizzard of 1999 among worst in Chicago history
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Lion believed to be oldest in US euthanized
More News
Top Video
Blizzard of 1999 among worst in Chicago history
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
Consumer Reports: Staying healthy at the gym
Newsviews: New Illinois laws
More Video