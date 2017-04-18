NEWS

Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues

Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment, police said. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
Investigators are trying to figure out who strangled a 33-year-old woman in her home in northwest suburban Schaumburg and why.

Tiffany Thrasher was killed sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, when she returned home from dinner with friends, and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, when police found her body inside her apartment.

It's unclear how the suspect got inside.

A window was boarded up and there was a large police presence Monday at her apartment complex in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive.

People who knew Thrasher said she did not live there long. They said they saw moving trucks around St. Patrick's Day. They also said she was an avid churchgoer.

Schaumburg police are interviewing the victim's friends and neighbors and are also looking at social media for possible clues as to who is responsible.

"We don't have anything established for a motive. We're looking at all leads possible. We've had officers out in the area talking to many residents that live there," an investigator said.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information should call Schaumburg detectives at 847-882-3534.

A woman was found strangled April 16, 2017 in her Schaumburg apartment in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive.

