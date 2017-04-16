NEWS

Woman, 33, found strangled in Schaumburg apartment

A woman was found strangled April 16, 2017 in her Schaumburg apartment in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
A 33-year-old woman was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment this weekend, authorities said Monday.

The victim was identified as Tiffany Thrasher and lived in the 2600-block of Clipper Drive, police said.

A motive was not determined Monday evening. No one was in custody.

She was murdered between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Thrasher was found by police who were responding to a well-being check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Schaumburg police detectives at 847-882-3534.
