Shooting of Cook County judge was a 'targeted robbery,' police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 37-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles on Chicago's South Side, police said.
Joshua Smith was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and obstruction, police said during a Wednesday night press conference. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Bond Court in Chicago.
Police said the incident was a "targeted robbery" and they "don't believe that he worked alone."
Smith is accused of shooting Myles and his 52-year-old girlfriend early Monday morning outside the judge's home in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue in the city's West Chesterfield neighborhood. The woman was shot in the leg.
The girlfriend was outside the house when she encountered the armed offender. The judge heard the commotion, came out and confronted the gunman. He was shot four times and killed. The shooter ran away and may have gotten into a getaway car nearby.
Police initially said they believed the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.
"We are looking at all options and all avenues. We are not going to leave any stone unturned until we find this person, catch him, put him behind bars," said Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward). "They are looking at everything. You don't want to narrow your search when looking at a high- profile case like this. You want to make sure you look at everything and don't leave anything out."
Late Tuesday, police said they are questioning a person of interest in the case.
The FBI is now involved in the case and had offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead police to an arrest.
Myles was known as a judge who was tough, but fair. He was involved in a number of high profile cases in Cook County, including the bond hearing for William Balfour, the brother-in-law of singer Jennifer Hudson. Balfour was convicted of killing three of her family members.