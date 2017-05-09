NEWS

Small dog chases large bear through yard of California home

A small dog took on a big bear in the yard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday. (KABC)

BRADBURY, Calif. --
A small dog took on a big bear in the yard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday.

After the bear took a leisurely dip in the swimming pool of the Bradbury residence, it wandered off into a forested area adjacent to the home.

The bear sat and ate fruit from trees in the wooded area before being confronted by a small domestic dog.

WATCH LIVE: Bear roams Bradbury neighborhood after confrontation with dog

The dog and bear engaged in a short standoff before the bear began to pursue the dog across the yard of the home. The tables turned, however, when the dog chased the bear through the yard onto a children's jungle gym.

After the dramatic pursuit, the bear continued to wander around the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
