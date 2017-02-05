NEWS

South Elgin boy, 12, out of coma after allegedly beaten by classmate

Henry Sembdner (Family photo)

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A 12-year-old South Elgin boy was out of a medically induced coma Sunday after he was seriously injured when another student allegedly beat him.

Henry Sembdner was alert and doing better, but not yet talking, his family said Sunday.

On Friday, the 7th grader was slammed to the ground after bumping into another student at Kenyon Woods Middle School, police said.

He suffered multiple facial fractures. He was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin and then airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge to receive treatment for "severe injuries."

The other student was taken into custody.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Sembdner.
