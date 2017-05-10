NEWS

Street designation honors Blair Holt, teen fatally shot on CTA bus 10 years ago

A section of 103rd Street on the city's South Side was renamed Blair DeLane Holt Way. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A portion of a Chicago street was designated Wednesday morning in honor of Blair Holt, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot on a CTA bus on the Far South Side.

On the 10th anniversary of the shooting, family, friends and community members attended an emotional ceremony to rename 103rd Street between Elizabeth and Vincennes to Blair DeLane Holt Way.

Holt, a popular student at Julian High School, was shot by another teenager who was aiming at a rival. The shooter missed and hit Holt, who was trying to protect a friend.

The honorary street naming is part of several events scheduled during Peace Week, which aims to honor Holt and address issues that negatively impact young people

Holt's parents, Ron Holt, a Chicago police commander, and Annette Nance-Holt, a battalion chief for the Chicago Fire Department, attended the ceremony.

"We're gonna keep fighting to make a difference because I cannot stand to see another mother or father go through this in this city," Annette Nance-Holt said.

"When they see that name, I'm talking about the would-be violent gun offenders that you would think twice three times four times multiple times about carrying out a deadly and destructive act with a firearm," Ron Holt said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also attended.

Holt's killer, Michael Pace, who is now 24 years old, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2009 and was sentenced to 100 years in prison. However, an appeals court ordered his resentencing. The court found that the judge improperly expressed personal views in a speech he gave at the sentencing.

Pace has been remanded to the Cook County Jail. A date for his re-sentencing could set as early as Thursday.
