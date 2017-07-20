A 17-year-old girl died after she was shot several times in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in Hammond, Ind., police said. She was answering the door to her home when the bullets started flying.Chloe Bell had dreams of graduating and becoming a lawyer one day. Her relatives said they do not think she was the intended target and could not think of who would want to hurt their family.Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 7400-block of Chestnut Avenue inside Saxony Townhomes. They found a teen inside the home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.She was transported to Community Hospital, where she died at 12:21 a.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office said. No one else was hurt.Bell's father, Calvin Peterson, said he was upstairs when the shooting occurred. Bell's mother and several young children were also inside the home."I hit the floor and heard her mama downstairs screaming, 'Call 911!' Her mama was praying for her and you know just screaming and I just saw my daughter laying there," Peterson said.Peterson said the family heard someone banging on the door and his daughter went to answer it. Shots rang out as she asked who was outside."The bullets went through the door. She got shot in the eye. I don't know if she was looking through the peep hole and got hit in the eye, but she got hit in the eye and a couple of more other places," Peterson said.There were at least six bullet holes in the front door and at least three in an upstairs window."I'm terrified. It's sickening. I don't wish this on nobody," Peterson said.Bell's relatives are remembering her as the energy that drove her family."Chloe was bright. She made a joke about anything. She never let anything doubt her and she was always a hard worker," said Skylar Bell, the victim's aunt. "Chloe never had any enemies. She made friends with pretty much everybody. She was the energy to our family. She really was."No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone who has information on the shooting should call Detective Sergeant Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.