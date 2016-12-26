MISSING GIRL

Girl, 16, found dead in Markham garage died from assault
Police in south suburban Markham continue to investigate after a 16-year-old girl was found dead in a garage on Christmas Eve. (WLS)

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban Markham are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was found dead in a garage on Christmas Eve.

Police have not yet released details on what exactly happened to 16-year-old Desiree Robinson. Her grandfather, Dennis Treadwell, said he had temporary custody of Robinson. Markham police told him she was found dead in a garage in the 16200-block of South Hamlin Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Robinson died from injuries from an assault.

Treadwell said he and his wife reported Robinson missing with Chicago police on December 13 after he hadn't heard from his granddaughter in a couple of weeks.

"It's the worst thing that you could ever imagine and you see people around you getting killed and that kind of thing and you don't think that it will hit home like this and here it is," Treadwell said.

Treadwell said as far as he knows Robinson did not have any ties to Markham. He also said she had plans to go to college after she finished school.
