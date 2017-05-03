I-TEAM

The Andrew Cunanan Murders, 20 years later

An ABC7 I-Team Web Exclusive
By and Barb Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) --
On May 4, 1997, one of Chicago's paramount real estate developers was found dead in his Gold Coast garage, the third victim in a multi-state murder spree by killer Andrew Cunanan.

Lee Miglin, 72, had been tortured, stabbed, slashed with a garden saw and his head wound mummy-style with masking tape.

Miglin was the victim of Andrew Cunanan, a gay gigolo from Southern California. Cunanan's cross-country killing odyssey began on April 25, 1997, near Minneapolis. He killed two men in Minnesota - an acquaintance and his then-lover - before he got away and drove to Chicago where he murdered Miglin. His next killing was five days later in New Jersey, and he ended his spree on July 15 in Miami, Florida, where he killed icon fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his palatial mansion. He committed suicide in Miami the next week.

RELATED: Andrew Cunanan killings: FBI documents released

In May of 1997 the ABC7 I-Team launched an investigation of Cunanan and his crime spree that held the nation spellbound for three months. Here is some of that coverage in a video timeline:

EMBED More News Videos

A timeline of original reporting by the I-Team on Andrew Cunanan's murder spree in 1997.



Lee Miglin's wife Marilyn, owner of a well-known Chicago cosmetics company, was devastated by the loss. Neither Marilyn nor their son Duke have spoken publicly about the painful day since the investigation was closed in 1997.

Duke Miglin, who has followed in his father's footsteps as a real estate developer, agreed to speak with ABC7 investigative reporter Chuck Goudie about the case. Here is the interview:
EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Cunanan murder victim Lee Miglin's son Duke Miglin sits down with Chuck Goudie to talk about his father's death for the first time since 1997.


RELATED: 20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks

Business associates of Lee Miglin were staggered by his barbarous murder on a Sunday morning. At the time, Mark Jarasek was a vice president of Miglin-Beitler, the victim's real estate development company. In an I-Team interview, Jarasek recalls the pain of the moment and how he has dealt with it over the years, including the creation of a song and music video about killer Andrew Cunanan.

The song, "What to Believe," and the interview:

EMBED More News Videos

Mark Jarasek recalls the pain of the moment and how he has dealt with it over the years, including the creation of a song and music video about killer Andrew Cunanan.


RELATED: Garage where real estate tycoon Lee Miglin murder occurred at center of court case
Related Topics:
newsI-TeammurderhistoryexclusiveChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
I-Team: Road Risk
Former U.S. Marine and girlfriend found strangled in Belize
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
More News
Top Stories
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards released from hospital
Sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
VIDEO: Teacher knocked out during fight at school
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Show More
Body of serial killer linked to 1893 Chicago World's Fair murders exhumed
PHOTOS: Renderings of Obama Presidential Center released
3 charged after missing Ind. girl found in Ohio
Illinois gubernatorial candidates already spending big money
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos