CHICAGO (WLS) --President Donald Trump listened Tuesday to the concerns of police union leaders from across the country, including Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo.
With more than 700 murders last year, Trump has called Chicago's violence "out of control."
Trump opened a "listening session" in Washington, D.C., by thanking the FOP for supporting him in the 2016 presidential election and for protecting the American public.
But then he dug right in and singled out Chicago, just like he did in January, when he tweeted that he would "send in the feds" if the "carnage" in the city did not stop.
"Last year in Chicago, 4,368 people were shot. Nearly 700 more have already been shot since January of this year, alone. I ask, what is going on in Chicago? What is going on? There is no excuse for it," Trump said.
Angelo told ABC7 Eyewitness News before the meeting that he planned to speak to Trump on behalf of Chicago police, who he said have been "demonized by a lot of locals."
The Chicago Police Department was recently the focus of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which exposed a "pattern and practice of excessive force" within CPD and institutional racism.
Angelo told ABC7 last month how his officers were feeling.
"You know, morale is in the toilet. We are way behind the times in recognizing the needs and programs sufficient enough to meet the demands of policing in 2017," Angelo said.
"I just mentioned that these police officers want to work," Angelo told reporters Tuesday. "We need people to support police officers to go back to work so they can work toward stemming the violence in our city."
Angelo said was impressed to be in the room with that many high-ranking officials and to have the opportunity to speak about Chicago. He was asked a follow-up question about Chicago being a sanctuary city and how police will enforce that stand. He did not answer that question and the press conference ended shortly afterward.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence also attended the meeting, which began at 10 a.m.
