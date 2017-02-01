CHICAGO VIOLENCE

Trump slams Chicago violence, ministers says gangs want to work with him

An Ohio minister said gang leaders from Chicago have reached out to him about coming up with ways to curb the violence. (WLS)

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
President Donald Trump slammed Chicago's violence as he kicked off African American History Week at the White House Wednesday during a meeting with African American ministers.

"We're gonna have to do something about Chicago because what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country," Trump said.

Cleveland-area minister Darrel Scott, a longtime supporter of Trump, claimed he'd been contacted by several Chicago gang leaders who want to curb violence with Trump's help.

"They reached out to me because they associated me with you. They respect you, they believe in what you're doing," Pastor Darrell Scott said. "They want to have a sitdown about lowering the body count."

When it comes to gun violence and murder rates per 100,000 residents, Chicago is a middle-of-the-pack city, despite all the attention it receives. In response to the comments, Mayor Rahm Emanuel pointed out that violence is not a citywide problem.

"Fifty percent of the homicides are in three districts out of the 22," Emanuel said.

"There is a perception that Chicago is out of control when you compare it to other large cities like Los Angeles and New York," said Rev. Corey Brooks, New Beginnings Church.

Brooks said he believes Rev. Scott was contacted by Chicgao gang members who he said are desperate to create jobs in their neighborhoods.

"You know, they calls us GDs or Gangster Disciples. But no, we're family," said Lavondale Glass, community activists.

Glass, who is 43, said he has not spoken to Scott or anyone in the Trump administration, but he said the young men in his neighborhood are encouraged that the new president appears to be interested in attacking the violence problem at its roots.

"People out here scrambling to eat. Just like being wild in the jungle. You gonna do whatever you gotta do to provide for and feed your family," he said. "So if Donald Trump really want to help? We don't need no social programs, we need jobs, resources."

Emanuel repeated that the city would welcome more federal resources to combat violence in the few neighborhoods where he said most of it occurs.

The conversation took place as the Chicago Police Department released its crime statistics for the first month of 2017. Police recorded 51 murders and 299 shooting victims across the city last month.

Last week, President Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds" if the city's violence problems don't improve.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
