United passenger's attorney: Removal from flight was more horrifying than leaving Vietnamm

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago attorney for a man who was violently dragged off an United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport Sunday said his client told him the experience was more horrifying than leaving Vietnam.
Dr. David Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, joined his attorneys for a Thursday morning press conference at the Union League Club in Chicago's Loop. She said this has been a very difficult time for the family and thanked their supporters.
"We were completely horrified and shocked at what had happened to my father when we learned of the incident. Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated," Pepper said.
Neither Pepper, nor Dao's lawyers, have received an apology from United.
Dao, 69, hired powerful Chicago attorneys. Thomas A. Demetrio, co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, and Stephen L. Golan, managing partner of Golan Christie Taglia, are representing him.
Demetrio said Thursday "unreasonable force and violence" was used on his client and that it was unacceptable.
Dao will need reconstructive surgery. He suffered a "significant concussion," a broken nose and lost two front teeth, Demetrio said. He was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday night.
Video of the incident shows Dao got back on the plane after he was removed. Demetrio said his client was so concussed, he does not remember doing so.
When asked whether there would be a lawsuit, Demetrio responded, "Yeah, probably."
They are currently gathering all the information needed to file it. On Wednesday, Dao's lawyers asked United and the city to preserve any video or audio files from Flight 3411.
The videos other passengers posted to social media caused international outrage this week. They show a bloodied Dao being dragged by his hands off a plane after he refused to give up his seat for a flight crew that needed to get to Louisville, Ky., the next day. Demetrio said Dao's wife was also on the plane.
Demetrio said for a long time, airlines have bullied passengers. He said the future lawsuit will be in the pursuit of fairness, respect and dignity for all people who fly.
"Maybe airlines need to start expecting the unexpected," Demetrio said. When they're ready, Dao's attorneys will file in state court.
The legal team said they do not believe race was a factor in Dao's removal from the plane. They said the City of Chicago was also responsible for what happened to their client.
Regarding stories that have focused on Dao's background, Demetrio said his client's past is "irrelevant and will never be permissible in court."
United CEO Oscar Munoz promised Wednesday, in an interview with ABC News, to review policies and promised change at the airline.
In an initial response to the incident, Munoz seemed to blame Dao, describing him as "disruptive and belligerent." He then did an about face, offering Dao a public apology for the way he was treated. Demetrio said Thursday the apology looked "staged."
Three Chicago Department of Aviation officers were put on administrative leave this week.
A third round of protests is expected Thursday at O'Hare. Some have called for a boycott of United.
United refunded all the tickets to passengers on board Flight 3411. They can take the compensation in cash or credits.
Later Thursday, Chicago aldermen, representatives from United and the union representing those aviation officers will meet to discuss Sunday's incident.
Editor's Note: United Airlines Flight 3411 was not overbooked. Our early reporting on the incident involving Dr. Dao makes reference to the flight being oversold because that was initially believed to be the cause for the removal of passengers. It has since been learned that passengers, including Dr. Dao, were removed to make room for four crew members.