VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade across golf course

A woman captured a rare parade of alligators on a Florida golf course over the weekend. (WLS)

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. (WLS) --
A woman captured a rare parade of alligators on a Florida golf course over the weekend.

Sharon Whiting filmed a mother alligator moving her 16 babies from one pond to another on a Rotunda Wet golf course - a feat she watched unfold over the course of a day.

Whiting said she had been keeping an eye on the family since the babies were born in late February. She said she believes the mother was relocating the babies because their pond was drying up.

Last month, a wildlife photographer captured a seemingly endless "parade of gators" crossing a Florida swamp on video.

Bobby Wummer was out taking photos of the gators at Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida before sunrise Monday when they began to make their move.

"It was the never-ending train of gators of all sizes," Bobby Wummer wrote on his Facebook page. "They ranged from 2 feet up to 12 feet."

The nearly 7-minute video shows alligators crossing the path one after another at the same speed. Wummer said the gators congregate in groups more often during mating season, but that he had never seen anything quite like this.

"That's why I love spending so much time out in nature to see something so incredible like this!" he wrote on Facebook.


