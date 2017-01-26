NEWS

Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A water main break on flooded at least three blocks in Chicago's Sauganash neighborhood Thursday morning. A portion of North Kilpatrick Avenue is under at least a foot of water.

The Department of Water Management was notified of the break in the 5900-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue around 3 a.m. An official said a valve failed and crews are having a hard time shutting it off. The water was still gushing out as of 6:50 a.m. They opened up man holes and trying to unclog sewers to ease the pressure.

Kilpatrick is closed between North Caldwell and West Peterson avenues. Caldwell and North Knox Avenue east of Peterson are also closed.

Cars on Kilpatrick are partially submerged and residents waded through the water to get to their front doors. Some residents have water in their basements and the American Red Cross may be called in to help residents.

Chicago police called Peoples Gas and ComEd to shut down service to the area.
