NEWS

Woman, 18, charged after police find loaded rifle, handgun in stroller

Yarisma Martinez. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 18-year-old Chicago woman faces weapons charges after officers found her pushing a baby stroller with a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun and a box of ammunition inside, police said.

Officers were monitoring the intersection of West 45th and South Wood streets in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood after a police surveillance camera recorded a man firing a rifle in the street around 11 p.m. Sunday, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police said the officers, who were using a pod camera, spotted Yarisma Martinez and another woman walk into a nearby building around 2:15 a.m. Monday and walk out with a stroller and a diaper bag.

A police report said the officers stopped them a block away, near 45th and South Hermitage Avenue, and asked if they had any weapons. Police said Martinez told them to look in the stroller.

The officers found a Mossberg 30-30 rifle with two live rounds and a spent shell wrapped in a baby blanket inside the stroller, prosecutors said. Officers also found a loaded 9mm pistol with an extra 15-round magazine and a box of ammunition in the diaper bag.

Martinez, who lives a few blocks away from where she was arrested, was the only woman charged. Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil ordered her held on $20,000 bail Tuesday. Prosecutors said Martinez has no prior criminal record.

In a separate incident, a Chicago man was charged after police said he was caught pushing a baby stroller stuffed with marijuana and a handgun with a child inside last Friday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsgunsChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Police: Man charged after marijuana, gun found in stroller with child inside
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says pair 'get along just great'
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Man steals cell phone from 4-year-old inside Walmart
More News
Top Stories
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
HS student suspended over haircut
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Show More
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
More News
Photos
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
More Photos