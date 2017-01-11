Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --A woman and her two young children were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills, the McHenry County coroner said Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a townhome in the 2300-block of Daybreak Drive around 2:55 p.m. Firefighters broke down the front door and found three people dead inside the house.
McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski said in a statement Wednesday the deceased were identified as 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia; her son, 11-year-old Ezequiel Garcia; and her daughter, 8-year-old Ariana.
Majewski said preliminary findings suggest murder-suicide, but the final manner of death for each person will not be determined until the investigation is complete. Autopsy and toxicology are scheduled to be performed Wednesday afternoon.
Police said there is no known threat to the public.
Neighbors had worried that the deceased might be Lopez-Mejia and her children. They said Ariana was not on her bus Tuesday morning.
"It's very sad because my daughter actually played with the little kids, the boy and the girl. It's actually unbelievable to have something like this to happen right next door. Whoever thought something this tragic would happen?" said Janaya Simmons, who lives nearby.
"That can happen at home, to some kids... That someone can go through that in their life, to do something like that... What drives someone to do that is just hurt, on the inside," said Jermaine Simmons, who also lives nearby.