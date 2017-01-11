  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump to hold 1st news conference since winning 2016 election... at 10AM
NEWS

Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators plan to release more information Wednesday after three bodies were found inside a townhome in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills. (WLS)

By
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman and her two young children were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills, the McHenry County coroner said Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a townhome in the 2300-block of Daybreak Drive around 2:55 p.m. Firefighters broke down the front door and found three people dead inside the house.

McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski said in a statement Wednesday the deceased were identified as 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia; her son, 11-year-old Ezequiel Garcia; and her daughter, 8-year-old Ariana.

Majewski said preliminary findings suggest murder-suicide, but the final manner of death for each person will not be determined until the investigation is complete. Autopsy and toxicology are scheduled to be performed Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

Neighbors had worried that the deceased might be Lopez-Mejia and her children. They said Ariana was not on her bus Tuesday morning.

"It's very sad because my daughter actually played with the little kids, the boy and the girl. It's actually unbelievable to have something like this to happen right next door. Whoever thought something this tragic would happen?" said Janaya Simmons, who lives nearby.

"That can happen at home, to some kids... That someone can go through that in their life, to do something like that... What drives someone to do that is just hurt, on the inside," said Jermaine Simmons, who also lives nearby.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationbody foundLake in the Hills
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 found dead inside Lake in the Hills townhome
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Trump Adviser Calls New Russia Allegation 'Nonsense From the Internet'
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
More News
Top Stories
President Obama says goodbye in emotional farewell address
Trump to face press on business, hacking questions
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Man fatally struck while changing tire on I-290 identified
Bon Jovi contest will pick opening acts for tour
Illinois' 100th General Assembly to be sworn in Wednesday
Show More
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
Sources: Cubs to visit White House Monday
Norovirus suspected at St. Charles school; classes canceled for 2nd day
Hostess recalls some Twinkies due to salmonella contamination concern
LA beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site
More News
Top Video
3 found dead inside Lake in the Hills townhome
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
Chicago boat shows also features RVs, sailboats
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video