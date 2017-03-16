NEWS

Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mom and fiance remember the young woman killed by a train in Navasota.

NAVASOTA, Texas --
The train tracks that criss-cross the heart of Navasota is part of daily life in this small town. A week ago, Fredzania Thompson saw the tracks as the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot to launch her modeling ambitions.

"I actually talked to her that morning," recalled fiancé Earl Champman. "She told me she was headed to the photo shoot."

That short conversation would be the last time Chapman would ever speak to Thompson, just 19 years old.

Hours later, he would learn that his fiancée, who was pregnant with the couple's first child, was hit by a train in the midst of the photoshoot.
EMBED More News Videos

The 19-year-old moved out of the way of one train only to be struck by another train on the other track.


"The photographer said she was moving," recalled Akamie Stephenson, mother of Thompson. "She was actually off the tracks. But she didn't move far enough, and it hit her."

Authorities say Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks Friday in Navasota when a BNSF Railway train approached.

Eyewitnesses told Stephenson that her daughter saw one train coming, and moved out of the way. She did not realize in doing so, she moved in front of another train coming from the opposite direction.
"I'm very hurt about the situation because she was so young, but this is what she wanted. She wanted, to become a model," said Stephenson.

Monday evening, friends of the teen gathered for a vigil next to the tracks where Thompson was hit. She would have turned 20 years old.

"Just getting started, planning our life," said Chapman.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Authorities will examine the onboard video from the train that hit Thompson as part of the process. Thompson's mother worries that the stilettos her daughter was wearing may have slowed her efforts to run away from the oncoming train.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newstrain accidenttexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Read the full White House budget blueprint
2 federal judges find new Trump travel ban discriminatory
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
More News
Top Stories
Hacked McDonald's account tweets insults to Trump
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Family IDs girl, 16, fatally shot by police after stolen car rammed squad, cops say
Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile
Show More
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Elbow injury sidelines Bulls' Dwyane Wade
Family friend confesses to fatal hit-and-run of boy, 5, at child's home
VIDEO: Alleged robber accidentally shoots himself in Denny's parking lot
More News
Top Video
NU fan who beat cancer heads to 1st-ever NCAA tourney game
CPD superintendent to meet with US attorney general
New implant offers dose of hope for opioid addicts
Bucktown home intruder caught on camera suspected in 2 crimes
More Video