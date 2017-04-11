  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago police discuss fatal shooting of Cook County judge...NOW
NEWS

Woman gets 12 years for robbing CVS with syringe

(Naperville Police Department)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago woman is sentenced to 12 years in prison, for robbing two CVS pharmacies while using a syringe as a weapon.

Janine Gurgone held up a CVS in Niles and one in Naperville last November. She was caught on surveillance camera with 49-year-old Sanjay Malhotra, who is still awaiting trial.

Sanjay Malhotra.


Malhotra was also charged in Niles for a similar armed robbery.

Police say the pair threatened employees of both stores with a hypodermic needle that they said was contaminated with HIV to steal Naperville police said they used hypodermic needles as a weapon to steal over-the-counter medications. Niles police said Malhotra pulled out a hypodermic needle during the incident, pointed it at the worker and said, "You don't want what I have."

Police said they got away with about $600 in over-the-counter meds.
Related Topics:
newsrobberycvsarmed robberysentencingNilesLakeviewNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man charged in Naperville, Niles CVS robberies
Man charged in Niles CVS robbery
Robbers threaten Niles CVS employee with hypodermic needle
Police: Naperville robbers wielded needle allegedly infected with HIV
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Family urges fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump to surrender
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Spicer raises eyebrows, saying Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
More News
Top Stories
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot in Old Town
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Chief Keef charged with DUI in Miami Beach
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-year-old
Show More
Metra will operate special schedule for Good Friday
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
German police say 1 soccer player injured in explosion
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
'Army of Moms' to host Seder on South Side
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos