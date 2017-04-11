Woman gets 12 years for robbing CVS with syringe

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago woman is sentenced to 12 years in prison, for robbing two CVS pharmacies while using a syringe as a weapon.
Janine Gurgone held up a CVS in Niles and one in Naperville last November. She was caught on surveillance camera with 49-year-old Sanjay Malhotra, who is still awaiting trial.
Malhotra was also charged in Niles for a similar armed robbery.
Police say the pair threatened employees of both stores with a hypodermic needle that they said was contaminated with HIV to steal Naperville police said they used hypodermic needles as a weapon to steal over-the-counter medications. Niles police said Malhotra pulled out a hypodermic needle during the incident, pointed it at the worker and said, "You don't want what I have."
Police said they got away with about $600 in over-the-counter meds.