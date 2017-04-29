Woman gets kidney from 11-year-old niece shot in Chicago

Takiya Holmes.

Two months after 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was killed at a Chicago playground by a stray bullet, her aunt is celebrating life that sprung from tragedy.Darvece Monson received her nieces' kidney and is keeping Takiya's memory alive thanks to her last gift."I will always remember what it is her mom told me the day that she told me that she was giving me Takiya's kidney which was, 'I need you to have this. I need you to continue your legacy and hers,'" Monson said.A year ago, Monson started the non-profit More than your Kidneys to advocate for those battling chronic kidney disease.On Saturday, Takiya honored Takiya during an event at Mercy Hospital celebrating the organization's one-year anniversary."I am doing amazing. She was my perfect match. The doctors are very pleased and are in awe. The average transplant patient goes to the doctor three times a week. I go once a week. My labs are perfect," Monson said.Takiya's family did not attend the event."It is ten weeks for me. But it is a total of 12 to 13 weeks for them. This is very difficult. People don't understand complexities, they are not only my family but they are also a donor family," Monson said.During the event, kidney donors and recipients shared their emotional stories, including Monson who is now more motivated than ever to fight for those who need the help."I have an obligation to celebrate and commemorate her. There will be a scholarship fund created in her honor. That is going to go toward people that are on dialysis in need of a transplant," she said.