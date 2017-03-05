NEWS

Woman killed after car crashes into northwest Indiana dealership

A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in northwest Indiana Sunday afternoon, the Porter County Coroner said. (Captured News)

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WLS) --
The 52-year-old driver was heading west on Route 20 in Burns Harbor when her car veered off the road, into a ditch, and struck a utility box. The car rolled over into three other cars at the Bosak Kia Dealership.

Five other cars were damaged in the accident, fire officials said. No one else was reported injured.

Officials are still investigating what caused the accident.
