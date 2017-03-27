NEWS

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Tri-State Tollway in south suburban Thornton Sunday, state police said. (WLS)

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Tri-State Tollway in south suburban Thornton Sunday, state police said.

The woman was standing next to her disabled car on the side of the road of southbound I-294 near Halsted Street at about 8 p.m. when the driver of another vehicle hit the woman and drove off, police said. The woman was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle that took off.

All lanes of the tollway were temporarily closed in the area of the crash, but everything was reopened to traffic by midnight.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who was killed.
