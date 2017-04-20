A 55-year-old woman was shot by someone who tried to take her purse early Thursday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side near O'Hare International Airport.She was walking home around 12:20 a.m. in the 5400-block of North Chester Avenue, near a park, when police said she was approached by two men, who demanded her purse.When she didn't give it to them right away, there was a struggle and one of the men shot her in the stomach, police said. The men took off with the woman's belongings and got into a car driven by another person.The victim was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she is listed in serious condition.Area North detectives are trying to track down a description of the vehicle. They asked the public for information that would to lead them to the three suspects.No one is in custody.