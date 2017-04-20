CHICAGO (WLS) --A 55-year-old woman was shot by someone who tried to take her purse early Thursday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side near O'Hare International Airport.
She was walking home around 12:20 a.m. in the 5400-block of North Chester Avenue, near a park, when police said she was approached by two men, who demanded her purse.
When she didn't give it to them right away, there was a struggle and one of the men shot her in the stomach, police said. The men took off with the woman's belongings and got into a car driven by another person.
The victim was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she is listed in serious condition.
Area North detectives are trying to track down a description of the vehicle. They asked the public for information that would to lead them to the three suspects.
No one is in custody.