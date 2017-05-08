NEWS

Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
Three people have been arrested for allegedly driving while impaired Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., multiple authorities, including the Wake County Sheriff's Department, the Durham Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the I-40 at mile marker 284.

Authorities said Juan Diega Martinez, 21, was traveling west on I-40 when he was struck by Frankie Lee Byrd, 46, from behind.

As a result of the crash, both cars became inoperable.

While the men were waiting for troopers to arrive, a good Samaritan stopped to provide medical assistance to Martinez who was pinned inside his car.

However, while helping Martinez, the good Samaritan's vehicle was stolen by Byrd's passenger, Lauren Victoria Starks, 24, who troopers said is a nurse at Duke Hospital.

Starks was quickly caught and booked into the Durham County Detention Facility. She was charged with driving while impaired, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
According to online records, Starks has bonded out of jail.

Martinez was taken by Cary EMS to Duke Hospital ER where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked for impaired driving offenses.

Troopers also seized a bag of cocaine from his clothing at Duke Hospital and additional charges are pending.
Byrd refused medical treatment and was placed under arrest on the scene for driving while impaired.

Frankie Lee Byrd was booked into the Wake County Detention Center



He was transported to the Wake County Detention Center where he was charged with felony serious injury, driving while his license was revoked, failure to reduce speed, and reckless driving.

According to online records, Byrd has also bonded out of jail.
