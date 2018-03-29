Now-retired Chicago police officer charged in 2016 sexual abuse of woman inside police station

Michael Clifton. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A now-retired Chicago police officer has been charged in the sexual abuse of a woman inside a police station in 2016.

Police said Michael Clifton was identified as the on-duty officer who sexually abused a 35-year-old woman inside the 5th District Police Station at 727 East 111th Street on September 20, 2016. Prosecutors said the woman came in to the police station to report a crime and Clifton abused her in an office.

Clifton, 59, was arrested on Wednesday. On Thursday, police said he has been charged with criminal sexual abuse and official misconduct.

Clifton retired from the Chicago Police Department in January 2017. In a court appearance Thursday, Clifton's bond was set at $100,000 in a court appearance Thursday.
