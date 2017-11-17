Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'

An off-duty Chicago police officer was seriously injured in what police are calling a "domestic dispute" Friday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An off-duty Chicago police officer was stabbed in what police are calling a "domestic dispute" Friday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the 47-year-old officer was sitting in her SUV at 8:14 a.m. when she was attacked inside her car. At some point during or after the attack, the woman crashed her SUV into the back of a school bus near 76th and Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The officer sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, police said.

One child who was on the school bus said they had a headache after the accident. That child was taken to an area hospital.

No suspect was in custody Friday morning. Evidence technicians were still on the scene at 11 a.m. Friday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
domestic violenceChicagoSouth Shore
