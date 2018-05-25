Orland Park man charged with sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography

Rodger Burke. (Orland Park police)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
An Orland Park man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and manufacturing child pornography, Orland Park police said Friday.

Police received a tip about a criminal sexual assault on Tuesday and began investigating. The suspect was later identified by police as 55-year-old Rodger Burke. Police also discovered that the victim was a teenage juvenile.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on Burke's home, where it was determined the assault occurred. Burke was arrested at the time of the search. police said.

Burke has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, criminal sexual assault and unlawful grooming, police said.

He appeared before a judge on Friday and was denied bond. Burke's next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsexual assaultchild pornographyOrland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
100 arrested in Chicago raids; guns found inside Englewood daycare
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
Lots of sun and fun at the beach in Chicago for Memorial Day weekend
Hammond mayor takes 'hard stance' against phallic graffiti along bike path
Serial killer Darren Vann sentenced to life in prison for killing 7 women
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
$18,000 worth of candy stolen at McCormick Place
Show More
VIDEO: Prom cut short when yachts collide on Hudson River
2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; civilian kills gunman
Tip leads authorities to 11 pounds of marijuana at Zion home
Rachel Dolezal accused of welfare fraud after race scandal
More News