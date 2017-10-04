PETS & ANIMALS

2 huskies found abandoned with note at park

Two Huskies were found abandoned at Woodward Park by a SPCA volunteer. (KFSN)

ABC30 Webstaff
FRESNO, Calif. --
Two Huskies were found abandoned at Woodward Park by a SPCA volunteer.

Officials said the volunteer, Mona Ahmed, received a call about the two dogs and when she arrived she found the dogs with a note, food, and toys.

The note said the dogs were named Vada and Layla and also to not "split us up. Layla gets scared without her sister."



Officials want people to remember that abandonment is not the answer and have a few tips for people if they feel their local shelter is not a safe place for their animal.

-----

Animal abandonment is not the answer but when your local city shelter is not a safe place where do you turn?

1. Make sure that if you have to place your animals up for adoption you give yourself plenty of time to contact no-kill rescue groups from all over the state!

2. Take amazing pictures of your pets to help sell how wonderful they are!

3. Write down all their fun and quirky qualities as well as the truth on what this dog is dealing with such as anxieties or behavior issues. Rescue groups need to know what they are getting into to best help the dog.

4. A lot of rescue groups have surrender applications online make sure if you aren't internet savvy that you find someone to help.

5. Promote your pups to all your friends and family on social media and enlist their help in finding a great happily-ever-after.

6. Don't be afraid to ask for more tips from animal shelters and rescue groups about how to keep your pet. If pet behavioral issues are the reason for giving up your pet there are tips to curb the bad behavior. We want to help keep pets in their homes when possible.
