  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo black rhino undergoes second CT scan

Veterinary staff prepare Layla, a 7½-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, to receive a CT scan inside Brookfield Zoo's Pachyderm House. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Brookfield Zoo performed a second CT scan on its 7.5-year-old black rhinoceros, Layla, a week after she received a lifesaving surgery.

The scan was done on a BodyTom, the world's first battery-powered portable CT scanner.

Officials said the surgery Layla underwent is just as ground-breaking.

"To our knowledge, this type of surgery has never been performed on a rhinoceros before," Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine, said in a statement.

Layla underwent the first CT scan, the first ever performed on a black rhinoceros, on April 19. The scan helped veterinarians determine that an impacted, unerupted molar was the source of an infection in Layla's sinuses that lessened her breathing since December 2017.


Tuesday's scan helped the team determine next steps in Layla's care. She's now on antibiotics, and doctors will continually check in on her progress.

"We are very encouraged by how well Layla has tolerated the procedure," Adkesson said. "In the wild, this condition would have proved fatal, but we are very hopeful that with our advanced medical care we will be able to save Layla's life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoosurgeryveterinarianBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Orphaned again: Dog siblings seek loving home after tragedy strikes twice
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Consumer Reports: Is raw pet food right for your dog?
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Judge rules Emanuel illegally withheld emails
Three charged in Facebook gun sales scheme
Car slams into Skokie pawn shop
Community groups outline proposed reforms for Chicago Police Department
Illinois legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill
Lisle car accident kills 1, hospitalizes emergency responders
Show More
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Neighbors say Lincoln Park scrap yard creates toxic mess
Urban Prep holds annual 'college signing day' event at Daley Plaza
North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with Trump
More News