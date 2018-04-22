PETS & ANIMALS

Miniature pony prompts short pursuit for police in Texas town

EMBED </>More Videos

A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase. (KABC)

HALTOM CITY, Texas --
A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase.

In dashcam video, the pony galloped away with no end in sight as officers had a difficult time corralling the little guy.

Police ended up enlisting the help of a teenage competitive calf roper to wrangle in the mini pony. Colby Caudle hung out of a window of a patrol car with his lasso in hand to bring the animal in.

The first two attempts failed, but finally the third time was a charm. The four-legged fugitive was taken into custody and returned to his owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsespolice chasedashcam videoanimal newscute animalsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Perfect Pet
Your Perfect Pets
PAWS extending hours for 2-day pet adoption marathon
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee had delusions about Taylor Swift, arrested at White House
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Kris Bryant 'as good as could be expected' after getting hit in helmet
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service
Aurora mayor apologizes after library displays poem some call anti-Muslim
ISIS bomber kills 57 at Afghanistan voter registration center
PHOTOS: Junkyard fire spreads to field, building in Harvey
'Merit or quota?' Fmr. official questions teen's Harvard acceptance
Show More
Elderly woman found pushing dead woman around in shopping cart
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits car driven by another intoxicated driver
Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize; no agreement has been made
Activists, Confederate group hold competing memorial services in Oak Woods Cemetery
More News