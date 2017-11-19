PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are available to adopt now at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.
Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.
ADOPTION LOCATIONS
Pets are adoptable thorough the Anti-Cruelty Society at the following locations across Chicago:
Anti-Cruelty Society Adoption Center
510 North LaSalle Street
Chicago, IL 60654
Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Closed on major holidays.
Paradise 4 Paws: (Midway): 5262 South Kolmar Ave., Chicago, IL 60632
Lambs Farm: 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048
Everyday Adoption Center (EAC): Offering dog and cat adoptions inside the PetSmart at 1101 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607
Additional PetSmarts: The Anti-Cruelty Society also offers cat adoptions at the Brickyard, Evanston, Skokie, and South Lincoln Park stores.