PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mistic. Female&#47;Spayed. Retriever, Labrador&#47;Mix. 8 years (Anti-Cruelty Society)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are available to adopt now at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.

Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.

ADOPTION LOCATIONS

Pets are adoptable thorough the Anti-Cruelty Society at the following locations across Chicago:

Anti-Cruelty Society Adoption Center
510 North LaSalle Street
Chicago, IL 60654

Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closed on major holidays.

Paradise 4 Paws: (Midway): 5262 South Kolmar Ave., Chicago, IL 60632

Lambs Farm: 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048

Everyday Adoption Center (EAC): Offering dog and cat adoptions inside the PetSmart at 1101 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607

Additional PetSmarts: The Anti-Cruelty Society also offers cat adoptions at the Brickyard, Evanston, Skokie, and South Lincoln Park stores.
