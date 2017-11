PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving

Dozens of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are available to adopt now at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago. Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.Pets are adoptable thorough the Anti-Cruelty Society at the following locations across Chicago:Anti-Cruelty Society Adoption Center510 North LaSalle StreetChicago, IL 60654Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.Saturday-Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.Closed on major holidays. Paradise 4 Paws : (Midway): 5262 South Kolmar Ave., Chicago, IL 60632 Lambs Farm : 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048Everyday Adoption Center (EAC): Offering dog and cat adoptions inside the PetSmart at 1101 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607Additional PetSmarts: The Anti-Cruelty Society also offers cat adoptions at the Brickyard, Evanston, Skokie, and South Lincoln Park stores.