PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. --
Good thing, a deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time

It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

RELATED: Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Glacier National Park

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, said the sheriff's office on its Facebook post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearsheriffanimalanimal newsanimal rescuelake tahoeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip inside pool
Bear found in Butte County with no fur responds to treatment
VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood
VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time
New exhibit set to open at Oakland Zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Odin's Bucket List: Family helps dying dog achieve dreams
Dog looks guilty after being caught splashing in swimming pool
Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi
Ex-Lake Park HS teacher, coach gets 8 years for sex assault of student
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain Thursday, Flash Flood Watch in effect
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
Woman struck by flying hot dog at baseball game gets black eye
2018 summer freebies, deals and activities
Police seek SUV in fatal East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
Show More
Man found dead in Lawndale garbage cart identified
Police looking for woman accused of having 13-year-old boy's baby
'Somebody dropped the ball' says father of teen shot, covered with sheet
ABC News Apology
More News