Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only

Wish you could play with a puppy on your lunch break? Well, for one day only, Uber is making your wildest dreams come true.Uber has teamed up with the Anti-Cruelty Society to deliver puppy playtime to Chicago residents on demand Wednesday. The goal is to raise awareness about pet adoption and find forever homes for the puppies.Here's how it works: use the Uber app to request "PUPPIES" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If your request is accepted, you'll get 15 minutes of snuggle time with the puppies for a $30 fee. Uber says to make sure you have an enclosed space that's ready to accommodate puppies.If you can't say goodbye when your time is up, select puppies will be made available for adoption through the Anti-Cruelty Society.