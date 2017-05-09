PETS

Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wish you could play with a puppy on your lunch break? Well, for one day only, Uber is making your wildest dreams come true.

Uber has teamed up with the Anti-Cruelty Society to deliver puppy playtime to Chicago residents on demand Wednesday. The goal is to raise awareness about pet adoption and find forever homes for the puppies.

Here's how it works: use the Uber app to request "PUPPIES" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If your request is accepted, you'll get 15 minutes of snuggle time with the puppies for a $30 fee. Uber says to make sure you have an enclosed space that's ready to accommodate puppies.

If you can't say goodbye when your time is up, select puppies will be made available for adoption through the Anti-Cruelty Society.
Related Topics:
petspetspet adoptionuberpuppyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
Teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
More Pets
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Gary toddler's manner of death released
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Show More
Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday
Suspect in Boston doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo
Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state
Man found guilty in death of teen girl missing 5 years
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos