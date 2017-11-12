Plane makes emergency landing near Grayslake airport

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Cessna 210 with engine trouble made an emergency landing Sunday night near Campbell Airport in Grayslake, the FAA said.

The aircraft had departed from Pierre, South Dakota, and was headed toward Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

The plane landed at about 6 p.m. about 100 to 150 feet short of the runway, skidding into a farm field and across a bridge before stopping on the far west end of the runway, according to the Grayslake Fire Protection District which responded to the scene.

The pilot, of Cary, Ill., did not report injuries, the fire protection district said. Fire crews mitigated a small fuel spill on the ground and turned the scene over to the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft was a 1979 single-engine Cessa.

The aircraft was registered to Runzel Brothers Aviation LLC in Bensenville, according to the FAA.

Campbell Airport is located at 22731 W. Town Line Rd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airplaneemergency landingGrayslakeWheeling
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman, 83, found dead in North Lawndale fire
25-year-old man missing from Pilsen
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Twin babies found safe after car stolen from South Side gas station
Man robs 2 banks inside Jewel stores in NW suburbs, FBI says
Toxic air in New Delhi compared to smoking cigarettes; United suspends flights
5 in custody after Hammond Lyft carjacking ends in Markham home invasion
Wis. man cited after Toys For Tots donation jar stolen in Winthrop Harbor
Show More
7 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub
Tow Trucks for Tots event collects gifts for children
Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home
21 kids, 2 adults injured after platform inside San Diego parkour center collapses
More News
Photos
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
More Photos