Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --A former Playboy model and Playmate jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.
The woman, 47-year-old Stephanie Adams, was the mother of the boy, 7, according to officials.
She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.
They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.
Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.
The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.
A police investigation is underway.