Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy

A former Playboy model and Playmate jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.The woman, 47-year-old Stephanie Adams, was the mother of the boy, 7, according to officials.She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.A police investigation is underway.