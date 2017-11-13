Police: 3 robbed by group near Roosevelt University campus

Chicago police are investigating the robbery of three people by a large group near Roosevelt University campus in downtown Chicago Sunday night.Police said the three victims were approached by a group of eight to 10 male and female offenders in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday. The group struck the victims and knocked them to the ground, took their personal property and fled, according to police.Police said one 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with robbery. The rest of the group remains at large.Roosevelt University put out a safety alert Monday, in which they described the suspects as between 14 and 20 years old wearing sweatshirts and dark hoodies. They cautioned students to be careful walking near campus, especially at night.