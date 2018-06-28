Police find vehicle suspected in hit-and-run that killed Oswego HS softball coach

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) --The vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday that left a Lockport woman dead has been located, police said Thursday.
The woman killed was 26-year-old Amanda Stanton, a softball coach at Oswego High School. She was found dead on a rural stretch near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Authorities said at the time that they were searching for a silver/gray 2004-2006 Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for several dozen tips that led to the recovery of the car suspected to be involved in the crash, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica.
Stanton was attending a wedding at Gaylord House about a half a mile down the road on Saturday. It was not immediately clear what time she may have been hit.
The investigation of Stanton's death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kendall County Sheriff's Office at (630) 553-5856.
Stanton was the head softball coach at Oswego High School for the past three years, according to district officials.
"Amanda was one of the best and brightest young women I have had the honor to work with and mentor; she had so much to offer and will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her," said Athletic Director Darren Howard, of the Oswego Community Unit School District 308.
Stanton went to Eastern Michigan University and played softball in Lockport and was hired right out of college to coach softball at Oswego High School. They hadn't had a winning season in 22 years and she turned it around in just three.
Monday night a group of girls gripped roses in a tight huddle around home plate on the Panthers' softball field in Stanton's memory.
"I think they just liked how she was young so they could relate to her, how enthusiastic she was about being a coach," said Sam Bolander, Oswego baseball player.
Her boss said she was made for the job.
"She brought a winning strategy to the high school this year," said Ken Jahnke, softball coach.
"I hired her with no coaching experience just because she had that it factor that you rarely see in young coaches," said Darren Howard, District 308 Athletic Director.
"We grieve as a community as friends and family and play the rest of the season for her," Jahnke said.